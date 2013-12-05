Woman found dead in Monroe County home after fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman found dead in Monroe County home after fire

LONDON TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Michigan State Police say a woman was found dead inside of a home destroyed by flames Wednesday afternoon.

Flames broke out around 2 p.m. at the home in the 14000 block of Oakville Waltz Road in London Township. By 4 p.m., crews had extinguished the flames and discovered the body of a 39-year-old woman inside.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time. Police say her body was badly burned.

The home was completely destroyed by the fire. The fire is still under investigation.

