EDITORIAL: Shopping on Thanksgiving

WTOL Vice President and General Manager Bob Chirdon WTOL Vice President and General Manager Bob Chirdon
Shopping on Thanksgiving Day is an idea whose time should never have come. 

Thanksgiving has always been synonymous with a national day off to be with family.  It should remain so. Shopping can wait. 

Thanksgiving was a day the pilgrims invented to thank God for the privilege of living in a country such as this.  Then President Lincoln formally set it aside as a national time of gratitude for the fact that America continues to be America.  That is an idea and tradition we should respect and preserve. 

Tossing away this uniquely treasured symbol of America is simply the wrong message at the wrong time.  I hope next year America just stays home.  Last I looked, the stores aren't going anywhere.

