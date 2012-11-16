Lucas County BOE to determine if provisional ballots valid

On Friday, a few dozen people went to the early vote center in Lucas County for pre-canvassing activities, as thousands of provisional ballots still need to be counted.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Those on the Lucas County Board of Elections still have a lot of work ahead of them sorting through ballots that have not been counted yet.

There are still thousands of provisional ballots in Lucas County that need to be counted.

On Friday, a few dozen people went to the early vote center for pre-canvassing activities. They helped sort provisional ballots into categories, browsed through documents, reviewed signatures and prepped the ballots for the Board of Elections meeting Tuesday, in which the board will ultimately determine if those ballots are valid or not.

It is still too early to tell if the ballots could impact the outcome of close local issues.



"Ultimately, the board determines the validity of the provisional ballots, so again, we won't know until the board determines whether a provisional is valid or not until we open them and scan them," explained Meghan Gallagher, director of the Lucas County Board of Elections.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.