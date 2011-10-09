Family holds out hope missing Morenci brothers are alive

MORENCI, MI (WTOL) - It's been nearly a year since brothers Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton went missing in Morenci, Michigan.

Authorities are treating their disappearance as a homicide.

But family members still have not given up hope they'll be found alive.

On Sunday, a vigil was held in Wakefield Park where the boys used to play.

Three trees were also planted honoring the boys.

"As their mom, in my heart, they're still alive. I don't feel that they're gone," said Tanya Zuvers.

The boys were last seen alive on Thanksgiving Day.

Ms. Zuver's ex-husband, John Skelton, was sentenced last month to 15 years in prison for unlawful imprisonment of his three sons.

Authorities don't believe Skelton's claim he gave the boys to an organization to protect them during the couple's bitter divorce battle.

"Sleep at night, no. It's hard to sleep. I can't shut my mind down on my own." said Ms. Zuvers.

The half sister of the boys also holds out hope the kids are alive.

Courtney Derby believes they've been split up.

"Three missing boys. Someone will notice them. If they split them up, maybe it's unlikely for them to notice 'Hey, that's one of them Skelton boys'," said Miss Derby.

General Motors' 'Fireball Run' missing children teams have joined search efforts.

They recently drove 2500 miles in eight days from Florida to Mississippi handing out 3,000 fliers along the way featuring pictures of the boys.

Magnetic pictures of them were also stuck to their cars.

"We wanted to help out our community and it was from our home state and we also have been following this story from day one," said driver Abby O'Neill.

Meanwhile, Tanya Zuvers has a message for her boys, saying the search for them will never end.

"Andrew, Alexander and Tanner. Mommy loves you and if you're out there, we have not given up hope. We are still looking for you. And we will bring you home. That's a promise," said Ms. Zuvers.

