The St. Jude Dream Home built by Buckeye Real Estate Group could be yours. Tickets are $100 each and go on sale May 16th.More >>
Only 7,500 hundred tickets will be sold for the giveaway. That gives you much better odds than the lottery, and it is all for a great cause: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.More >>
2017 St. Jude Dream HomeMore >>
Are you celebrating a birthday soon? We all love to get birthday cards from family and friends. But what about from strangers, all over the country?More >>
Kendra von der Embse went to St. Jude when her family thought they had no hope left. She is now cancer-free and a doctor!More >>
Before launching the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, WTOL 11 staff members visited the extraordinary hospital in Memphis.More >>
This summer, the St. Jude dream and mission comes back to home ground.More >>
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is working to change the way the world understands, treats and ultimately defeats childhood cancer and other life threatening diseases.More >>
It’s every family’s worst nightmare, and two Putnam County parents have lived it twice - losing a child to cancer.More >>
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital remains a shining example of the continued legacy of Toledo-native Danny Thomas.More >>
Wet and chilly spring weather can be expected through the Easter weekend.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
According to court documents, Olmstead admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the child, who was under the age of 13.More >>
The wife of one of the pastors was in court as well. The plea deadline for all four is July 19.More >>
The arrest stemmed from an undercover solicitation operation involving a website called Backpage, a classified advertising website.More >>
BMW announced it will withdraw from the 2019 North American International Auto Show held in Detroit.More >>
Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.More >>
