2019 Ohio State Fair concerts include Hank Williams Jr., REO Speedwagon. Gabriel Iglesias

(WTOL) - Wednesday is the first day of spring and we’re all thinking warm thoughts and looking ahead to summer activities, like county fairs!
The Ohio State Fair is one of the largest state fairs in the United States, with hundreds of thousands of people making their way down every year to enjoy the events, food and music the fair was to offer.
The Ohio Expo Center has released the 2019 concert schedule, and there’s something for everyone!
Check out the full schedule below:
Wed., July 24
KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019 at 6:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $20 and go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m.
Thurs,. July 25
Chris Young at 7 p.m.
- Tickets are $35 or $50 and go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m.
Fri., July 26
Lyfe Jennings/Chante Moore/Carl Thomas at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $25 and go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m.
Sat., July 27
Hank Williams Jr. at 7 p.m.
- Tickets are $35 or $50 and go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m.
Sun., July 28
All-Ohio State Fair Band and Youth Choir at 1 p.m.
- Free admission
Sun., July 28
Gabriel Iglesias: Beyond The Fluffy World Tour at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $30 or $40 and go on sale April 5 at 10 a.m.
Mon., July 29
Toby Keith with Jimmie Allen at 7 p.m.
- Tickets are $55 to $65 and go on sale April 5 at 10 a.m.
Tues., July 30
John Denver Tribute featuring Ted Vigil at 1 p.m.
- Free admission
Tues., July 30
Matthew West with special guest Matt Maher at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $25 and go on sale April 5 at 10 a.m.
Wed., July 31
REO Speedwagon with Night Ranger at 7 p.m.
- Tickets are $28 or $38 and go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m.
Thurs., August 1
The S.O.S Band/ Midnight Star at 7 p.m.
- Tickets are $25 and go on sale April 5 at 10 a.m.
Fri., August 2
Bad Company with special guest Foghat at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $40 or $55 go on sale April 5 at 10 a.m.
Sat., August 3
Happy Together Tour 2019: The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV, The Cowsills at 7 p.m.
- Tickets are $25 and go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m
Sun., August 4
Sale of Champions Livestock Auction at 2 p.m.
- Free admission
Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster. Concert tickets purchased before arriving at the Fair include Fair admission. Unless otherwise noted, there is a limit of eight tickets per person, per show on the first day of sale.
All concerts take place in the WCOL Celeste Center.
The fair runs from July 24 to August 4 this year.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.