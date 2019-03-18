Sunny Farms Landfill hires new executive to address bad smell complaints

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTOL) - In an attempt to address the bad smell complaints, Sunny Farms Landfill hired a new vice president of environmental compliance and engineering.
Last month, 11 Investigates found that Seneca County residents as far away as 10 miles from Sunny Farms Landfill complained they are sometimes awakened in the night by the odor coming from the dumping ground.
One of Brian Ezyk’s roles include being responsible “for centralizing the company’s engineering expertise and overseeing environmental compliance activities and strategic projects, including the ongoing efforts at Sunny Farms Landfill,” a company’s statement read.
Ezyk has a degree in civil engineering and specializes in environmental impact. Before being hired by Sunny Farms Landfill, Ezyk worked at Republic Services, a solid waste collection company, for 18 years.
