Toledo firefighters receive specialized training for rope rescues

TOLEDO (WTOL) - On Monday, our first responders practiced a different way to save your life: rope rescue.
Toledo’s firefighters experienced some specialized training for the moment they’ll need to save someone who’s trapped.
That someone could become trapped on the side of a bridge, a window washer stuck on the side of a high rise or a person trapped at the bottom of an embankment.
Whatever the situation, advanced rope rescue poses risks. That’s why training like this is crucial to committing this type of specialized rescue to muscle memory.
When lives are at stake, specialized rescue has to be a formula our first responders can follow quickly.
Rope rescue is one of five specialized rescues our first responders train for throughout the year.
“I always tell people rescue work is ‘you need to have old man’s mind with a young man’s body,’ because by the time you have all the experience and knowledge to be able to do this stuff, you’re kinda in the farther parts of your career, which physically it’s much tougher at that point. So it’s just a challenge, the challenge of what we do," said Jamie Morelock of Toledo Fire and Rescue.
Much of what our first responders do is confined to certain procedures. Yet, special operations trainers said rescuers need to be able to think outside those procedures to save lives.
That's where specialized rescues like rope rescue come in to play.
Our first responders practice this type of training consistently throughout the year.
