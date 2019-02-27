Fettuccine Weesie

TOLEDO (WTOL) - This pasta recipe, featured on Your Day has two different sauces and delivers a bowl of flavor.
Ingredients:
- 2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 10 Ounces white mushrooms, sliced
- 1-Pound medium (21/25 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 Garlic cloves, minced
- Lemon butter sauce
- 2 Scallions, white and green parts, thinly sliced
- Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper
- 1 Pound fresh fettucine
- 2 Cups Alfredo sauce
- ½ Cup freshly grated Romano cheese, plus more for serving
Directions:
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add salt to taste.
- Meanwhile, move fast to make the sauce, which you want to be finished at the same time as the pasta. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a very large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.
- Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in the skillet. Add the shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, until almost opaque throughout, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic softens, about 1 minute more. Return the mushrooms to the pan. Stir in the lemon butter sauce and scallions and reduce the heat to very low. Stir just until the sauce is warmed and smooth, but not hot and melted, about 30 seconds. Season with salt and white pepper. Set aside.
- Add the fettuccine to the boiling water and stir well to separate the strands. Cook according to the package directions until al dente. Drain well and return to the cooking pot. Add the Alfredo sauce and Romano cheese and mix well.
- Using tongs, transfer the pasta to 4 warm bowls. Top with equal amounts of the shrimp mixture and serve immediately, with additional Romano passed at the table.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.