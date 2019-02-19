Sylvania to discuss DORA proposal, neighbors weigh in

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It's been done in Downtown Toledo since 2017. People walking around a specific area of with their alcoholic beverages in a particular cup.
Well soon a similar downtown outdoor refreshment area, also known as DORA, could be coming to Sylvania.
An adhoc committee of residents, business owners and council members began exploring the idea in the fall of 2018.
“I think Sylvania is a growing community and I think more people are coming to this small downtown and enjoying all of the local businesses,” said Katie Fields, committee member and owner of Inside the Five. “I think this is just one more step to get more people down here.”
The small committee created a proposal that will go before Sylvania City Council at their meeting Tuesday. Several people hanging out on Main Street downtown on Monday weighed in with their thoughts.
"The charm and the quaintness of this area itself,” said Stosh Pryba, a Holland resident. “I think it would get a little rowdy out here you know and it’s very peaceful community here. "
"I know in Toledo they have it so it's a good option to be able to walk from bar to bar and just kind of the continuity of it,” said Gregg Giannetti, of Dundee. “Being able to go from place to place not having to worry about new beers and throwing your beer away, so in that aspect I think it's good. "
Jane Wurth owns Ragaza on Main Street and was a part of the adhoc committee regarding the potential for a Sylvania DORA. She feels it’s a total win for their community and will benefit businesses.
"I feel that it will bring more people downtown,” said Wurth. “They will be happier to stay longer, they will be freer to roam the street so then they have the chance of coming in the store. "
Although some in the City of Sylvania are proposing a downtown DORA just like in Toledo, they want theirs to be different than what is shown in their neighboring community.
"The one in Toledo is pretty much entertainment,” said Jane Wurth. “They don't really have much retail there so we're different. We're more the small-town feel."
The DORA proposed for Sylvania is from Monroe to Erie, Summit and the railroad tracks. The proposal states it would operate from 10 a.m. until closing time.
The adhoc committee did add something unique to their pitch called parklets.
What this would do is convert a single parking space on the road into seating or green space for customer use during the warm months. This idea is exciting to some.
“I think that’s pretty beneficial because given the time of year especially in the summer you know places can get pretty busy, so you know you don’t want to stand around,” said Damian McAtee, a Genoa resident. “You can get your beer and go meet your friends outside.”
Nothing is official yet, but after the recommendations there will be public review for the community. While leaders recognize there’s a long road ahead, they are confident the community can come together.
"We have a great community here and I think we can work all those details out and all the businesses will be for it," said Katie Fields.
Leaders of the DORA proposal hope to have legislation ready by the end of March. Their proposal will be presented to Sylvania City Council at their regular meeting on Tuesday February 19.
