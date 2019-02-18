OSHP trooper injured in crash on I-75

WOOD COUNTY (WTOL) - Police are investigating a crash that injured an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Wood County on Sunday.
The crash happened on southbound I-75 near milepost 168 in Henry Township around 8 p.m.
Police say Trooper Chris Kiefer was investigating a crash on the exit ramp from I-75 to Eagleville Road. Police say 18-year-old Samuel Estep of Miamisburg was driving a Ford Focus southbound on the ramp when he went off the road and hit Trooper Kiefer.
Police say Kiefer was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. Estep was not injured in the crash.
Drugs and alcohol impairment are not suspected in the crash, but police say the road was ice-covered and Estep was going an unsafe speed for those road conditions.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to move over and slow down when approaching emergency vehicles that are on the roadside with emergency lights activated.
