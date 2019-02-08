'They had put a travel ban on me, and I didn’t know why’: Perrysburg restaurant owner being prevented from leaving S. Korea

Yi came to the United States when he was 9 years old. He served eight years in the United States Army, which included two tours in Afghanistan. In South Korea, all men between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to serve two years in the military. U.S. citizens are usually granted waivers, but the South Korean government says Yi, now 40, did not inform them when he turned 18 of his decision to remain in the U.S.