Mayor, religious leaders look to learn from racism issues at General Motors Plant

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A $25,000 reward is being offered to help catch the person behind racial harassment incidents at the General Motors Transmission plant in Toledo.
Nooses and racist graffiti found inside the plant recently sparked national attention.
After a meeting with Reverand Jesse Jackson and then with General Motors executives, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz believes the company understands how serious the racism allegations at the GM Powertrain plant are.
"They confirmed that this sort of event is fireable if they're identified and they're working with Crime Stoppers," Kapszukiewicz said.
General Motors hopes offering a monetary reward through the anonymous call service will motivate someone who knows something to come forward. Meanwhile, the Mayor SAID there are larger plans to try and prevent racism in Toledo.
"We brought in a diversity and inclusion director who is an expert in his field," Kapszukiewicz said.
The city's religious leaders are getting ready to see how they can continue constructive conversations about racism with worshippers at a multi-faith breakfast Thursday morning. The goal is to have people practice the acceptance preached in their place of worship in their every day lives.
“We’ve been good at trying to support each other, when one of us is attacked we all know we’re in this together, we’re all attacked,” Pastor Ed Heilman with the Park Congregational United Church of Christ said.
