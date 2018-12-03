Toledo Zoo’s Christmas tree makes USA Today’s 10 travel-worthy Christmas trees across the US

TOLEDO (WTOL) - There are so many amazing and famous Christmas tree displays that are put up around the nation every year.
Some of them are on many people’s bucket lists to go see someday, like the tree in Rockefeller Center in New York or the Christmas decorations at the White House.
If you’re filled with Christmas spirit but can’t make it to see either of these this year, don’t be discouraged; we have one of the best Christmas trees in the nation right in our own backyard.
USA Today compiled a list of the 10 most travel-worthy Christmas trees in the nation, and the spectacular spruce at the Toledo Zoo made the list.
The zoo’s whole Lights Before Christmas display did, really, with USA Today praising the more than 1 million lights that brighten up the zoo at Christmastime, including the 35,000 that go on the 85-foot tree.
The Zoo’s Lights Before Christmas garnered 175,000 visitors last year and is unlike any other zoo display in the nation, according to USA Today.
Checking out USA Today’s top 10 trees below, you can see the Zoo is in pretty good company:
- Mayor’s Christmas Tree, Kansas City, MO
- Citadel Outlets, Commerce, CA
- White House Christmas Tree, Washington, D.C.
- Christmas at the Capitol, Pierre, SD
- Perkasie Borough, PA
- Rockefeller Center, NYC
- Toledo Zoo, Toledo, OH
- Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston, MA
- Nugget Casino, Sparks, NV
- Texas Pecan Tree, Highland Park, TX
You also still have time to vote for the Toledo Zoo in USA Today’s Best Zoo Lights contest. Voting ends next week.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.