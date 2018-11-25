Longtime UM Marching Band employee passes away ahead of biggest game of year

It is impossible to encompass everything that Maggie meant to the Michigan Marching Band in a short statement. She has been the heart of this organization for decades. The high standards that she held herself and those around her to helped shape the MMB into what it is today. Maggie has touched the lives of thousands of individuals within the University community. Her commitment and unrelenting passion for the organization will be greatly missed. Her contributions will be a part of the fabric of the Michigan Marching Band forever. She was a Leader and she was the Best.