Longtime UM Marching Band employee passes away ahead of biggest game of year

ANN ARBOR (WTOL) - The Michigan-Ohio State game is one of the biggest and most exciting days of the year for the University of Michigan marching band.
On Saturday morning, however, as the band prepared to leave on their trip south to Columbus, tragedy struck.
Longtime Director of Operations for the band, Maggie St. Clair, passed away due to a medical emergency.
St. Clair worked for the band since 1987, starting as an administrative assistant, and had worked at the university since 1974.
A statement on the University of Michigan Marching Band’s Facebook page read:
Maggie was one of the band’s longest-serving staff members and will surely be missed.
