Longtime UM Marching Band employee passes away ahead of biggest game of year

Longtime UM Marching Band employee passes away ahead of biggest game of year
Coach Jim Harbaugh and UM Marching Band Director of Operations Maggie St. Clair (Bickle, Mark)
By WTOL Newsroom | November 24, 2018 at 9:20 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 9:20 PM

ANN ARBOR (WTOL) - The Michigan-Ohio State game is one of the biggest and most exciting days of the year for the University of Michigan marching band.

On Saturday morning, however, as the band prepared to leave on their trip south to Columbus, tragedy struck.

Longtime Director of Operations for the band, Maggie St. Clair, passed away due to a medical emergency.

St. Clair worked for the band since 1987, starting as an administrative assistant, and had worked at the university since 1974.

A statement on the University of Michigan Marching Band’s Facebook page read:

It is impossible to encompass everything that Maggie meant to the Michigan Marching Band in a short statement. She has been the heart of this organization for decades. The high standards that she held herself and those around her to helped shape the MMB into what it is today. Maggie has touched the lives of thousands of individuals within the University community. Her commitment and unrelenting passion for the organization will be greatly missed. Her contributions will be a part of the fabric of the Michigan Marching Band forever. She was a Leader and she was the Best.

Maggie was one of the band’s longest-serving staff members and will surely be missed.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.