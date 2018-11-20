It’s up to you to decide which turkey gets pardoned by the White House this Thanksgiving

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Every Thanksgiving, the President of the United States pardons one live turkey at the White House as part of the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony, which has been around for years.
It is believed the practice started with Abraham Lincoln, when it was recorded in 1865 that he granted clemency to a turkey, according to White House History.
It was also a common practice to gift a turkey to the President of the United States.
White House history reports the tradition didn’t become an annual event until 1989, when George H. W. Bush solidified the tradition.
This year, the White House twitter account is asking for the public to vote on which turkey should be pardoned by the president.
You have a choice between two turkeys named “Peas” and “Carrots."
Here is some background information on the 2 competing birds:
Peas:
Carrots:
After the pardoning ceremony, both Peas and Carrots will live at Virginia Tech’s “Gobblers Rest” exhibit, where they will spend the rest of their life.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.