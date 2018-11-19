Toledo Animal Rescue in need of water after main break forces boil advisory until Thanksgiving

By WTOL Newsroom | November 19, 2018 at 5:49 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 5:49 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Some South Toledo homes will be affected by a water boil advisory until Thanksgiving.

A water main break is the cause of the boil advisory, which is in affect until Thursday.

Those living on Wyman Street, South Avenue and Mercer Street will need to boil water for at least 3 minutes, then let it cool before using.

The Toledo Animal Rescue, located on 640 Wyman Street, is in need of gallon jugs of water for the animals due to the advisory.

The rescue posted this on their Facebook page:

"A water main broke at the intersection of Wyman and Mercer today. As a result, we were told we would need to boil our water until Thursday. We would certainly appreciate anyone who could drop off gallon jugs of water for the animals. Our gates will be open at 9am tomorrow. 
