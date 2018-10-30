Local members of different faiths come together for vigil to honor those killed at Tree of Life Synagogue

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Every single person in the room represented a different religion and belief, but came together as one in solitude over this tragic event.
It didn’t matter if someone were a Buddhist, Islam, Christian, Sikh, or Baha’i, because at the Payne Memorial AME Church, everyone gathered to honor the loss of members of the Jewish community.
“There’s something in Judaism that says when one jewish person is killed its like killing all the jewish people and when you kill all the jewish people you kill humanity and all faiths," said Devorah Shulamit, with the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo.
It was a gathering of all different faiths, sharing one very large thing in common.
“We’re all human beings. We all have similar emotions. We all share the same feelings,” said Vani Cheruvu, speaking on the behald of Hinduism.
Bruce Post has visited family in Squirrel Hill for the past 30 years. His most recent trip involved him picking up his grandson last Thursday, days before the shooting. His family lives near the Tree of Life Synagogue.
“On Saturday morning, my son and daughter in law got a hectic banging on the door when it happened at the Tree of Life synagogue which is just within walking distance of where they live,” said Post.
After returning there to drop his grandson off Sunday, he said the small community is deeply affected by tragedy.
“We were in Squirrel Hill on Sunday afternoon and it’s very solemn there. Very, very sad,” he explained.
Judy Trautman, Chair of the MultiFaith Council of NW Ohio, said this isn’t just a time to reflect on this one tragedy either, but all recent attacks on religions. She said in light of these horrific events, she’s amazed and touched at how Toledoans of all different practicing religions have come together in solidarity.
“We do have a wonderful, diverse faith community. Not just diverse—but engaged. We play together, eat together, do community service together and now we worship together,” said Trautman.
Trautmam not only referred to what happened to Pittsburgh over the weekend, but the killing of two people inside of a Kentucky Kroger. Which is now being investigated as a hate crime
