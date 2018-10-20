Several hope lotto luck strikes again in little Lyons

LYONS, OH (WTOL) - One billion dollars; that’s what the Mega Millions is worth Friday.
Your odds of winning is about 1 in 302,000,000 . While it may be small, some are taking the bet, but picking a particular store. A winning one in Lyons, Ohio.
The Lyons Main Stop is known to be a little lucky. It has people buying tickets by the tens.
“I’m feeling lucky,” said Keith Niday, who bought his Mega Millions tickets Friday night. “Hopefully I can win some money.”
“I guess I should be happy just with what I’ve got, but a billion dollars would be pretty cool too,” said Sam Schmitz, a Lyons man hoping to win big.
Lyon’s is a small town, but the Main Stop has made a name for themselves.
How you ask? By selling a $267,000,000 winning Mega Millions ticket in 2006.
“Oh when he won it was so exciting, unbelievable, amazing every thought goes through your head,” said Cheryl Rowland, a cashier at the Main Stop in 2006 and still today. Now customers come from all over in hopes of the same result.
“I didn’t even know Lyons was on the map, but it’s been crazy ever since,” said Denise Oliver, store manager of the Lyons Main Stop. “I bought some tickets and unfortunately it wasn’t my day that day, but maybe, maybe tonight."
The Mega Millions record setting jackpot brought thousands to the small town store some to buy hundreds of dollars’ worth of tickets while others got just a few
“A billion dollar’s you know why not?” joked Keith Niday.
The Main Stop was busy all day long Friday and while some doubt the small town store will sell the winning ticket again, store workers sure think it’s possible.
“Everybody that tells me we’re not going to, lighting doesn’t strike twice, I’m like yes it does and it’s going to happen again,” said Cheryl Rowland. “You wait and see."
”I want another picture on the wall that says we sold a billion dollar lottery ticket," said Denise Oliver. “Heck, even they are prepping for the biggest drawing ever!”
Did you buy some tickets?”
“Yes I did,” answered Rowland.
“How many did you buy?”
“Way too many,” added Rowland.
It’s just a matter of time before we find out if Lyons really is all that lucky.
