Former Toledo Goaldigger, Brian Kinsella, passes away at 64

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Former Toledo Goaldigger, Brian Kinsella, passed away Sunday night at his home in Fort Myers, Florida. He was 64.
Kinsella refereed and coached locally for years in Northwest Ohio after he retired from playing.
He was the Head Coach of the St. Francis hockey team that won the State Championship in 2011.
“I’m heartbroken by a loss of a great man and friend,” said current St. Francis coach, Chris Varga. “Kinzy loved all aspects of the game and hockey. He was more proud of his family and that carried on how he coached. His smile will be missed.”
Kinsella was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round of the 1974 amateur draft. He played in 10 NHL games during the mid-70’s.
Kinsella was a fixture in the Northwest Ohio hockey community and his loss has been felt across the area with tributes pouring in on social media.
Kinsella and his wife Laura have two children, Derek and Kevin.
