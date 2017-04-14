Hancock County looks to transform vacant riverside property into - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hancock County looks to transform vacant riverside property into open green space

By Jonathan Monk, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Some vacant properties in Findlay may soon get some much needed improvements.

For the last few years, Hancock County has been purchasing and demolishing flood-prone properties near the Blanchard River. But what's left is simply empty spaces. That is why the county wants to look into turning this emptiness into riverside green space.

The Hancock County Commissioners approved to contract Stantec, the engineering firm also in charge of the flood mitigation study, to perform an analysis on converting the property into a public green space.

Because of the government funding the county used to demolish the buildings, new buildings can never be built here.

So the county is partnering with the city of Findlay, The University of Findlay and the Hancock County Parks District to transform this area into a positive piece of the community.

"We're going from an area that is an eyesore to something that becomes a useful, attractive space that benefits the community and makes the river a true asset for the community. Like many other flood prone areas have done, you make the waterway truly and asset versus an adversary," said Hancock County commissioner Brian Robertson.

The study should give the county a clearer idea of what the project will need later in the year.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly