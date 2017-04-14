Hancock County looks to transform vacant riverside property into open green space

Some vacant properties in Findlay may soon get some much needed improvements.

For the last few years, Hancock County has been purchasing and demolishing flood-prone properties near the Blanchard River. But what's left is simply empty spaces. That is why the county wants to look into turning this emptiness into riverside green space.

The Hancock County Commissioners approved to contract Stantec, the engineering firm also in charge of the flood mitigation study, to perform an analysis on converting the property into a public green space.

Because of the government funding the county used to demolish the buildings, new buildings can never be built here.

So the county is partnering with the city of Findlay, The University of Findlay and the Hancock County Parks District to transform this area into a positive piece of the community.

"We're going from an area that is an eyesore to something that becomes a useful, attractive space that benefits the community and makes the river a true asset for the community. Like many other flood prone areas have done, you make the waterway truly and asset versus an adversary," said Hancock County commissioner Brian Robertson.

The study should give the county a clearer idea of what the project will need later in the year.

