Groundskeepers prepare for severe weather at the Marathon Classic

As the professionals get ready to hit the green at Highland Meadows on Thursday, groundskeepers are working to make sure the weather doesn’t impact the tournament.

The smallest changes can make a huge difference on the golf course.

Employees are working to water and keep the grass green, while still providing firm conditions for players.

When asked what the biggest fear is weather wise, Greg Pattinson, Superintendent of Highland Meadows Grounds says, “The chance for severe thunderstorms to rolling through here. High winds and lots of rain. Which to us equals lots of clean up on the course and we're on a tight schedule as it is.”

The staff at Highland Meadows are working hard to make sure you have a good time out on the course.

