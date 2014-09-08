Michelle Zepeda - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Michelle has been covering Toledo's biggest news stories for over 8 years.  She is currently the Crime Reporter for WTOL.  She also held that position at Fox Toledo for 5 years.  In between news gigs she was a co-host on a morning radio show in town where she delivered the top news stories.

But Michelle's career didn't start in Toledo.  She worked as a reporter at WNEM and WEYI in Flint, Michigan.  She also had a brief stop in Tucson, Arizona. 

Michelle graduated from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.  She is a Cheesehead and loves cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

Michelle stays pretty busy outside of work.  She is a mother of two little girls, Mazie and Kenzley.  She is also an avid runner and has competed in several marathons and half marathons.
 

