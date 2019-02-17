Sunday snowfall continues through Monday morning

By Kelly Heidbreder | February 17, 2019 at 10:32 AM EST - Updated February 17 at 2:09 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A cloudy morning builds into afternoon snowfall today.

Today’s high: 27.

Snow moves in just after noon through Monday morning. Gusty winds up to 25 miles per hour are possible.

Snow accumulation from 1-3 inches is possible, with the heaviest amounts expected before 10 p.m.

Tonight’s low: 21.

Light snowfall is possible early Monday morning, then expect mostly cloudy skies with the high around 30.

WEEK AHEAD: Another round of snow is possible midweek, then a wintry mix is possible late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 30s to 40s.

