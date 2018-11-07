Here’s who paid for 4.9 million ‘I Voted’ stickers in Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -This year, 4.9 million “I [Ohio] Voting” stickers were ordered to hand out to Ohioans at the polls.
Pictures of the stickers clog up your social feeds and they are free to voters, but someone has to foot the bill.
The answer: The Ohio Secretary of State (SOS).
The office of the SOS is responsible for overseeing all of Ohio’s elections including primary, general and special elections.
Every year they offer printed materials, educational documents and even “I Voted” stickers to every county board of elections in the state.
In January of every year the SOS office puts in its order.
Because of the bulk orders, the stickers end up costing a fraction of a cent.
Here are orders for the last three years: (*2016 was a presidential election)
- 2018: 4,995,000 stickers Price: $15,734.25 ~Cost per sticker: $0.00315
- 2017: 4,330,000 stickers Price: $15,490.70 ~Cost per sticker: $0.00358
- *2016: 6,663,000 stickers Price: $19,989.00 ~Cost per sticker: $0.003
The office of the SOS is self-sufficient, meaning they get no money from the state’s general revenue fund.
According to a spokesman, the money comes from the SOS operating fund.
That fund is created by anyone who wants to register a business in the state and pays a fee of $99 per business.
Because of the high number people registering businesses every year in the state, the SOS office can operate with a surplus and pay for elections supplies like stickers.
