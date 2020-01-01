President Trump in Ohio
- President Trump arrives in Cleveland for visit in Northeast Ohio
- POLL | Are you pleased that President Trump is visiting Ohio today?
- Joe Biden slams President Trump ahead of Ohio visit: 'Ohioans see through your attempts to divide us'
- City's price tag for Trump visit: Nearly $85,000
- Photo taken at President Trump rally shows unity moment between protester and supporter
- Trump: At stake in 2020 are the values of America | WATCH full rally here
- KNOW BEFORE YOU GO! Here's what you can and cannot bring into the Huntington Center for President Trump's rally President Visit
- Plenty of protest planned in Toledo ahead of Trump visit President Visit
- Going to the 'Keep America Great' rally Thursday? Here's what you need to know President Visit
- BY THE NUMBERS | Trump rally contract with Huntington Center shows facility rented for $35K President Visit
- Officials warn of traffic advisory ahead of President Trump's visit President Visit
- Ohio activists, Dems plan protests Thursday to mark Trump's visit President Visit
- Downtown Toledo businesses prepare for President Trump President Visit
- TFRD preparing for Trump's rally on Thursday President Visit
- President Trump to tour Whirlpool plant in Clyde
- 24 hours of President Trump in Toledo
- Reaction from Democrats, Republicans on President Trump's rally in Toledo
- President Trump set to visit Whirlpool plant in Sandusky County's city of Clyde
- A recap of President Trump in Toledo w/ reaction from Republicans, Democrats
- Lucas Co. Republicans, Democrats sound off after Trump rally
- Verify: Separating fact and fiction from President Trump's rally in Toledo
- Protesters and Trump supporters gather in downtown Toledo marking the president's visit
- Make America Great Again rally attendees react to Trump's speech
- Team coverage of Trump in Toledo: Arrival of the president at the airport
- Past presidential stops in the Glass City
- Scene from the downtown Toledo protests against President Trump