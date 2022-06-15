Work doesn't stop for ODOT in record-breaking heat

Drinking water, taking breaks and planning ahead is what helps Ohio Department of Transportation workers get through hot days in the field.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Wednesday set a new record temperature for Toledo, topping the previous record of 96 degrees.

Working outside on a day like that is not fun, but ODOT workers need to get the job done no matter what.

WTOL 11 spent Wednesday afternoon on the Veterans Glass City Skyway with crew members to see first-hand what it's like working in the hot conditions.

First off, ODOT workers have air conditioning in the trucks, so they are able to take breaks throughout the day.

But they have to wear jeans, boots, vests, hard hats. They are covered in gear from head to toe. That makes for a hot day to feel even hotter.

ODOT worker, Andy Pratt, said it felt a lot hotter than he was expecting.

"When you're playing leapfrog across three lanes of traffic, the best thing you can do is just keep a bottle of water on you at all times. You don't want to pass out, you don't want to overwork yourself in general."

Between planning ahead, taking several breaks in the air conditioned truck and drinking plenty of water, they are able to get the job done.

"They have cooling towels and whatever other precautions they can personally take, whether it's taking a couple of extra ice boxes in their lunch box or something like that. But it's part of the job," ODOT spokeswoman, Kelsie Hoagland, said. "They have to be out here doing this work regardless of the temperatures. The best they can do is plan ahead."