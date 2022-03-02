Winter storm: What to expect Thursday afternoon and evening

WTOL 11 Weather meteorologists Diane Phillips and Ryan Wichman break down what's coming in the storm's second day.

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 Weather meteorologists Diane Phillips and Ryan Wichman answered viewer questions about the remaining hours of the marathon snow event during a livestream Thursday afternoon.

The meteorologists said the Toledo area should be ready for one last blast of heavy snowfall Thursday afternoon.

Heavy snow is likely to fall between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. before tapering off, Wichman said. During this period snow may be coming down at the rate of about half-an-inch per hour.

The meaningful snow will end Thursday evening, though snow will continue until about midnight, he said.

The first round of snow arrived in the region late Wednesday afternoon and lasted several hours before a lull settled in the early morning hours Thursday.

The second wave of the storm has since arrived, Wichman said.

"This is that second punch we were talking about," he said.

Roads in many areas remain snow-covered and dangerous. Blowing and drifting snow will be a risk late Thursday, Phillips said. This will particularly be a problem on roads that run east-west, she said.

Also, although the region is not experiencing an ice storm, ice may still be an issue for some in the area. Because the snow was preceded by several hours of rain and dropping temperatures, surfaces may be icy underneath the snow, Phillips said.

For more information, tune in to a special 4 p.m. newscast on WTOL, 11.

Or download the WTOL 11 Weather app to stay up to date throughout the storm. Just text APP to 419-248-1100.