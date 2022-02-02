Don't let the early rain fool you

The winter storm moving into our region will slowly transition to snow as the day goes on.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If the snow hasn't gotten to you yet, don't worry, it's coming.

While many in the region have been braced for heavy snow to blanket the region over the next several days, the winter storm hitting the area disappointed many by mainly dumping rain all morning Wednesday.

Because the rainy start to the storm lingered, WTOL meteorologists updated their forecast today, calling now for a total of 10 to 14 inches total for the multi-day event.

Snow has moved in behind the rain through the region during Wednesday, with the first reports of snow in Sylvania and West Toledo coming in around 1:30 p.m..

"It's been an agonizingly slow start, but the snow is coming," WTOL Chief Meteorologist Chris Vickers said.

The snow will continue for about 24 hours, he said.

On Monday WTOL 11 Weather meteorologists called for Alert Days Wednesday and Thursday as a major winter storm began to take shape with potential to be among the worst storms in decades.

"I'm still telling you we're going to get a winter storm," Vickers said.

Many area south and east of Toledo still were experiencing only rain Wednesday afternoon, but should expect heavy snowfall in the evening.

He warned against dismissing the potential dangers of the impending snowfall even as the rain continued early Wednesday.

"It's still coming," Vickers said. "It's coming for the entire area."

