Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine asks drivers to stay off the roads if possible during winter storm: ‘Avoid any unnecessary trips’

The winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and ice concerns from Wednesday into Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As we brace for a significant winter storm throughout the region in the days ahead, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is asking drivers to stay off the roads as much as possible.

“We are encouraging Ohioans to avoid any unnecessary trips during the storm to help give all of our road crews room to work,” Gov. DeWine said in a press release with the Ohio Department of Transportation on Tuesday morning. “For those who must travel, please be safe and take it slow, giving yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.”

His request comes ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, which is expected to start with rain on Wednesday. The precipitation will transition to heavy snow in the northern-most counties with concerns for ice in areas south.

“Thursday is going to be a very difficult day here in Northern Ohio,” 3News Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling said Monday.

The snow is expected to move out Friday morning with frigid temperatures left behind.