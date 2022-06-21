Why are summer temperatures increasing? The WTOL 11 Weather team explains

The evidence is clear: our summer seasons are growing considerably warmer at an alarming pace. That's according to our team of meteorologists here at WTOL 11.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Studies show these hot summers are becoming more common due to climate change.

It's something that's evident as well to our team of meteorologists here at WTOL 11.

It's no secret our summer season has grown warmer and continues to do so.

Just recently, the Toledo area has experienced some of the warmest summer temperatures in history.

"We're seeing a lot of our temperatures that are starting to warm because our levels of CO2--or carbon dioxide--they are increasing, as well," Meteorologist Diane Phillips said.

Toledo is experiencing about 21 days per summer above the normal average temperature.

Since 1970, temperatures in the Glass City have risen 4 degrees, almost double the warming of the rest of the U.S.

WTOL 11's weather team said some of this is because of greenhouse gas emissions, as well as human impact on native land and land use.

Phillips explained however, it's not a doom and gloom situation.

"We can do a lot of things to find solutions. Our technology is advancing, our science is advancing, we're learning so much," she said. "So, we can do small things as everyday events that can change and help take some of that CO2 out."

Things like recycling, carpooling or riding a bike to even planting a tree.

Some believe teaching these things to little ones now will set them up for success in the future.

"We walk with them, talk to them about the grass, the trees, experience the sunlight," Andrew Wright said. "Talk about just everything about life."

"If we guide them the right way, then we'll have better scientists and better technologists," Leslie McCoy said. "Then they can be able to control the atmosphere a little bit better. Then it would be a better world."

Warmer weather could start to impact how our daily lives operate.