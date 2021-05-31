Volunteers spend Memorial Day cleaning flood damaged Waterworks Park

Historic lakeshore flooding hit Waterworks Park Friday, delaying the start of the 40th annual Walleye Festival.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — An emergency response team and more than a dozen volunteers showed their support Monday for the Port Clinton community affected by severe weather.

Historic lakeshore flooding hit Waterworks Park Friday, submerging it under two feet of water and delaying the start of the 40th annual Walleye Festival.

Anita Wollen is a booth vendor at the festival. The wind and flood Friday destroyed her booth along with dozens of others.

"I dove in [the dumpster] with my husband to save our stuff," Wollen said. "And the stuff I can't save, I throw it back in the dumpster."

Wollen believes she lost $10,000 worth of merchandise.

Volunteers from around the north coast spent part of Memorial Day cleaning up debris and trash left behind from the flood damage.

"This is a big event for the city of Port Clinton and it seemed like the right thing to do," said Jodi Regal, who is from outside of Port Clinton.

Wollen is trying to get her insurance to cover the flood damage and she'll try to set up her booth again for Thursday.

"We might as well not give up now. I'll have the Lord's strength. I'll do it. In the name of Jesus, I'll do it," she said.

The weekend-long event will now take place this coming Thursday, June 3 through Sunday, June 6. All tickets purchased in advance will be honored for the rescheduled dates.