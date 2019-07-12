EASTLAKE, Ohio — The Unites State Geological Survey confirms a small earthquake centered just off the Lake Erie shoreline shook areas east of Cleveland.

The 2.6 magnitude quake struck Saturday morning and was felt in several Ohio cities, including downtown Cleveland.

There haven't been any reports of damage.

It's the second 2.6 magnitude quake since mid-October. The latest one was centered about three miles north of the city of Eastlake.

Both of those were much lighter than a 4.2 magnitude event that struck Ohio just northeast of Cleveland in Lake Erie in June.

Did you feel it? The USGS want to hear from you. Click here to tell them about your earthquake experience.