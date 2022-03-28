Remembering the Palm Sunday tornadoes

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired March 27.
On this day 102 years ago an EF-4 tornado moved across northwest Ohio, devastating the Raab Corners area of Lucas County.
That town may not sound too familiar to modern residents because it was absolutely leveled by an that tornado on March 28, 1920. The town of Raab Corners never rebuilt after the storm that killed four people.
The strange thing about the 1920 tornado is that it struck on Palm Sunday.
And some residents may remember another, even more destructive, Palm Sunday tornado outbreak a few decades that struck 45 years later.
On April 11, 1965, an EF-4 tornado tour through the city of Toledo killing at least 16 people with many more fatalities across southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio. Some may categorize this as the worst natural disaster in Ohio’s history.
Research has shown it is exceedingly rare to have a tornado outbreak on the same holiday within 40 years. If we take a closer look at these two events, it makes it even unlikely that two such weather events have happened in the same geographical area. And when you consider the rarity of EF-4 tornadoes, the odds of these events happening on the same holiday get even more unlikely.
