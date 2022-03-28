Remembering the Palm Sunday tornadoes

That town may not sound too familiar to modern residents because it was absolutely leveled by an that tornado on March 28, 1920. The town of Raab Corners never rebuilt after the storm that killed four people.

On April 11, 1965, an EF-4 tornado tour through the city of Toledo killing at least 16 people with many more fatalities across southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio. Some may categorize this as the worst natural disaster in Ohio’s history.



Research has shown it is exceedingly rare to have a tornado outbreak on the same holiday within 40 years. If we take a closer look at these two events, it makes it even unlikely that two such weather events have happened in the same geographical area. And when you consider the rarity of EF-4 tornadoes, the odds of these events happening on the same holiday get even more unlikely.