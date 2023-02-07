Tornado warning expires, severe storms remain the region Sunday evening

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Lucas County from 5:14 p.m. to 5:45 p.m..

TOLEDO, Ohio — Though authorities issued a tornado warning for Lucas County earlier this evening, the warning has expired and the risk of severe weather is relatively low, according to the WTOL 11 weather team.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Lucas County from 5:14 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.. Some residents of west Toledo heard outdoor warning sirens at the time.

WTOL 11 meteorologist John Burchfield has been tracking thunderstorms in the region all evening. A potentially tornadic cell of storms moved over Magee Marsh and the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge around 6 p.m..

The weather team expects storms and heavy rain to continue through the region. The rain could come in downpours and bring an inch or two of rain total.

Stay tuned to WTOL 11 for more information through the evening.

