Tornadoes confirmed near Flint, Detroit; thousands lose power

Damage from both storms was consistent with winds of 100 mph.

DETROIT, Michigan — The National Weather Service says tornadoes struck near Detroit and near Flint on Saturday evening.

It says two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Genesee County's Clayton Township around 6:30 p.m. and in Oakland County around 7:45 p.m.

Damage from both storms was consistent with winds of 100 mph. Both twisters traveled about 1.8 miles, damaging trees.

One person suffered minor injuries.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.