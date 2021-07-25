x
Tornadoes confirmed near Flint, Detroit; thousands lose power

Damage from both storms was consistent with winds of 100 mph.
DETROIT, Michigan — The National Weather Service says tornadoes struck near Detroit and near Flint on Saturday evening. 

It says two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Genesee County's Clayton Township around 6:30 p.m. and in Oakland County around 7:45 p.m. 

Damage from both storms was consistent with winds of 100 mph. Both twisters traveled about 1.8 miles, damaging trees. 

One person suffered minor injuries.

