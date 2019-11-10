DENVER — Colorado got more than a glimpse of winter on Thursday when heavy snow and frigid temperatures arrived in the state. 

By Friday morning, some of the snow had already melted, but chilly, record-breaking temps still hovered over the Denver metro area. 

Denver shattered a record low early Friday when temps dipped to 9°. The previous record of 22° was set all the way back in 1946. Late Thursday, the Mile High City set a record low with a temperature of 13°. 

Denver also just experienced the second largest 2-day temperature drop on record when temps went from 83° on Wednesday afternoon to 9° on Friday morning, according to 9NEWS meteorologist Marty Coniglio. 

The largest 2-day temperature swing was recorded on Dec. 14, 2008 when temps dropped by 76°.

If you're not ready for winter just yet, don't worry: Sunshine and mild temperatures are expected to return to the state by Friday afternoon. 

Here’s a look at area snow totals from the National Weather Service

  • East Denver | 4.5 inches 
  • West Denver | 6 inches
  • Ken Caryl | 6 inches
  • Florissant | 2.9 inches 
  • Lafayette | 3 inches
  • Thornton | 3.3 inches
  • Hayden | 1.5 inches 
  • Foxfield | 3.5 inches
  • Woodland Park | 3 inches
  • Englewood | 3.5 inches 
  • Colorado Springs | 2.9 inches
  • Pueblo | 4.2 inches
  • Breckenridge | 9 inches
  • Estes Park | 6.7 inches
  • Steamboat Springs | 6.6 inches
  • Henney | 6.5 inches
  • Silverthorne | 6.4 inches
  • Kittredge | 4.8 inches
  • Genesee | 5.3 inches
  • Aurora | 3.8 inches. 
  • Federal Heights | 4 inches
  • Fountain | 1.5 inches
  • Boulder | 3.3 inches 
  • Rocky Flats | 4.5 inches
  • Evergreen | 5.5 inches
  • Louisville | 3 inches 
  • Loveland | 2.8 inches 
  • Nederland | 4 inches 
  • Westminster | 4.1 inches 
  • Commerce City | 2 inches 
  • Centennial | 4.5 inches 
  • Mountain View | 4.3 inches 
  • Ponderosa Park | 1.5 inches
  • Strasburg | 2.5 inches 
  • Arvada | 3.8 inches 
  • Highlands Ranch | 2 inches
  • Castle Pines | 1 inch 
  • Columbine | 1.4 inches 
  • Broomfield | 3.5 inches

RELATED: Record lows broken before warmer weekend

RELATED: Denver sees record lows, freezing temps following October snow

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Science is cool 