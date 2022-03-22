Who is responsible for tree damage in storms? | Severe Weather Awareness Week

The answer to that question depends on who owns the tree and what steps you have taken to prevent a tree from falling on your property.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Severe weather can cause many problems for homeowners, not the least of which may be damage from trees that fall during storms. But who is responsible if a tree falls and damages your property?

Sometimes the responsibility lies with your municipality. Trees owned by the city are typically found between the sidewalk and the curb. It is the responsibility of the city if damage happens here.



Fortunately, cities usually maintain trees on city property, helping to make damage from falling trees less likely. The City of Toledo has a division of forestry with workers who maintain those trees if they are showing signs of deterioration or uprooting. Forestry division workers are trained and certified to take care of tree canopies.

Sometimes, contacting the city to deal with tree damage is all that is necessary to fix a problem. Sometimes it is necessary to hire an attorney to help work out issues with tree damage. This also can be true if the tree is on your property and you are responsible for it.

A homeowners insurance policy comes into play when the tree that has caused damage is on your property. If this happens, be sure to check your policy to review what is covered and what is not covered. Contact the company to make a claim as soon as you can.

With this in mind, it is important to be sure your home is properly insured. You may never need your homeowner's policy, but it will be critical if you do experience issues such as tree damage from severe weather.

Before severe weather strikes, there are many steps you can take to prevent tree damage. Now is the time check trees for signs of damage or disease. Look for warning signs such as bark that is falling off or splitting. Also, during spring, be on the look out for trees that are not blooming when they should be.