3 things to know about what Thursday's snow will mean for your commute

The timing of the snow headed to Toledo Thursday night and early Friday morning could make driving difficult.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The WTOL 11 Weather team has declared an Alert Day for Thursday night into Friday morning as snow is headed our way.

Here are three things you need to know about how that snowfall could affect your Thursday-evening and Friday-morning commutes.



1. Going into the evening hours of Thursday is when we will see the start of our next snow maker. Steady snow will continue into the evening hours so drivers making their evening commute home could see some minor impacts on the roadways. Snow will become steady overnight into Friday morning. The snow starts to taper off before noon on Friday.



2. The heaviest snowfall will likely be Thursday evening into the overnight hours. The Toledo metro area and surrounding region, including southern Michigan, could see anywhere up to 2-4 inches of snow accumulation, while some of our southern counties in northwest Ohio could see anywhere up to 1-3 inches total.



3. By Friday morning road conditions will be slippery and slow as you make your morning commute. Anywhere from 2-3 inches could already be on the ground by Friday morning, so slow travel is recommended. An additional inch of snowfall will be possible through Friday morning.