3 things to expect with Thursday's Alert Day weather

Heavy rain followed by plunging temperatures will bring flooding, flash freezing.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Thursday is an Alert Day as soaking rainfall will be moving into the area. Rain is expected as spring-like temperatures will kickoff the storm. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 50s, but will fall throughout the day.

Falling temperatures will still be warm enough for rainfall all day Thursday. Rain totals of 1-2 inches are possible by Thursday night. With plenty of rain on frozen ground, rivers could experience minor flooding and ice jams.

Also, check your sump pump as basement flooding is also a concern.

Late on Thursday, the weather snaps back to winter, which will cause a flash freeze. Slick roadways will be possible overnight Thursday and into Friday. Plan on slow travel Friday morning.

