Toledo Public Schools cancels Wednesday summer school at Beverly Elementary

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools officials have canceled Wednesday summer school classes at Beverly Elementary School.

District officials noted that the south Toledo school building has no air conditioning and temperatures are predicted to possibly reach 100 degrees.

TPS offers Summer Success Extended Learning opportunities for students in kindergarten through eighth grade through the summer at Beverly and other elementary schools around the city.

The forecast for Wednesday calls for sweltering temperatures, possibly reaching 100 degrees.

Cooling centers are being opened throughout the region to allow local residents to shelter in air conditioning.

Public health officials are warning residents to seek shelter from the heat and understand the signs of heat-related illness.

Temperatures are expected to remain relatively hot Thursday with high temperatures predicted in the 90s.

