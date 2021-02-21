How to prevent water damage, mold after pipes burst

According to the Insurance Council of Texas, most home insurance policies cover unexpected burst pipes and the resulted water damage.

Over the last week, thousands of pipes burst in homes across Texas from the freezing weather. So what do you do now? Cleaning up properly is critical to making sure the busted pipes don’t create even more issues down the road.

First, if you detect a leak, you need to turn off the water supply immediately then call a plumber.

According to the Insurance Council of Texas, most home insurance policies cover unexpected burst pipes and the resulted water damage. That’s why it’s important you document everything. Take pictures of the damage and keep receipts of expenses to fix it and clean up.

According to the Texas Department of Insurance, here is how you prevent mold:

Stop the water flow as soon as you can.

Dry the area immediately. Mold can start growing in one day.

Move wet items to a dry room or an area with fresh air.

Pull up wet carpets, padding, and rugs.

If you can’t dry the area yourself, use a service that specializes in cleaning up water damage.

You can use towels and a mop to dry the floor or for more serious leaks, rent or buy a wet dry shop vacuum from your local hardware store to get all the water up.

Now that the suns starting to come back out, you may want to open doors and windows to bring in fresh dry air. Also, put a few fans around the wet area.

If the busted pipe is severe enough, you should call a professional water restoration company. If there is obvious wall damage, floor damage, or signs that mold may be growing, this may be your best option. Keep in mind, the more time that passes without treatment, the more those busted pipes will cause an even bigger headache.