Farmers' fate depends heavily on spring weather | Severe Weather Awareness Week

Too much rain or a late cold snap during spring can spell disaster for northwest Ohio farmers.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Spring is a time of rebirth and growth, but also ups and downs in the weather. Spring weather, for local farmers, can make or break their livelihood for the year. This season has already delivered a roller coaster of weather conditions that has impacted local farmers, including Jeff MacQueen, an apple and peach farmer in Holland.

“Last weekend we had 70-degree weather, you know, it didn’t affect us yet, but if it would have been that way for the next four or five days then the apples and peaches would have broke dormancy,” MacQueen said.

During the winter months, apple trees rest in dormancy with their buds closed for protection from the elements. Just as people stay indoors to keep warm during the winter, apple buds do the same. A prolonged stretch of mild weather cues flowering, and an early season warm spell may mean trouble for the apple trees.

“Normal bloom for apples in our area is around the eighth of May and, you know, if it did turn warm like that, we’ve already had it end of April,” MacQueen said.

While our recent early March record high of 74 degrees wasn’t enough to break dormancy, a week of those temperatures would have caused premature flowering.

“What happens is, you know, they’re in full bloom and there’s nothing to protect them,” MacQueen said.

And once the apple trees are in full bloom, a hard freeze can be devastating. The MacQueens know the pain of losing a crop due to a warm spell followed by a hard freeze.

“That could make or break you on a crop, is just 1 or 2 degrees,” he said.

These ups and downs in spring weather have grown more common in recent years, making the job of local farmers more difficult. MacQueen has experienced this firsthand.

“It seems like it’s more common than not the last 10 years. You know, before we never thought about it. We’d just wait ’till spring, they’d flower, we’d go on,” he said.

Due to the impacts of climate change and variable weather, many farmers, including the MacQueens, have had to adapt.

“The only thing we do now more is try to do more frost protection,” he said.

Many gardeners are familiar with covering up plants on frosty cold nights, but the MacQueens employ other higher-tech methods such as drainage tiling and wind machines to circulate air. One night when the temperatures were forecast to dip to 24 degrees, the MacQueens turned to these strategies.

"We hired two helicopters, we had smudge pods, we had wind machines," he said. "But the problem that night was it was such a clear night, there really wasn’t any warm air to invert down.”

While cold temperatures can ruin a season’s crop, so can flooding rainfall, MacQueen said.

“Apple -- they don’t like wet feet," he said. "And what we plant now, are more surface roots. They don’t really get down that deep. And so if you have a wet area, it stunts the growth of that tree.”

Standing water not only stunts tree growth but can increase the risk of invasive pests and fungal infections.

“Anytime you get so many hours of wetness and then the humidity is high, we only have so many hours to go back in and cover up,” MacQueen said.

Apples, of course, are the only crop affected by excessive spring rain. Many local residents likely remember the rainy spring of 2019 that also kept farmers from planting corn, soybeans and other crops on time. In that year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared an emergency for most northwest Ohio counties that allowed farmers to collect on crop insurance to cover their losses caused by severe rain.

This cycle of covering up trees and spraying for insects seems endless during the wet spring months, but at the end of the day, MacQueen said he relies on the trusty 10-day forecast

“You never know in the springtime how much you’re gonna spray. It all depends on my weatherman,” he said.

While spring weather affects every one of us, it impacts local farmers the most, sometimes causing irreversible crop loss and financial burden.