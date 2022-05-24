What to do if severe weather crashes your summer vacation

Vacation plans have been booked for weeks, but in the planning process, the forecast needs to come to mind.

TOLEDO, Ohio — When you are all ready to head out for vacation, severe weather is probably not the first thought on your mind. Whether travels plans are local, national, or global, preparing for the weather needs to be part of vacation planning.

The best advice for those taking a vacation is to plan for the weather. Wood County Emergency Management Director Jeff Klein said people need to be aware of what is going on around them. Everything from looking for shelter to knowing the different types of weather possible is important. Before you leave home, ask yourself, how you will receive severe weather information while you're away.

Severe weather watches and warnings happen all year long, and there are multiple ways to get the information. Weather radios and weather apps, like the WTOL 11 weather app, are popular mediums to inform you of severe weather. Setting the WTOL 11 weather app to ‘Follow Me’ will allow it to alert you of warnings while you are home or away.

Another useful feature on your cellphone is the Wireless Emergency Alerts. If you have the emergency alerts turned on in your phone settings, you can get warnings on your phone with information from the National Weather Service. These alerts are sent to those on cellphone towers in the warning area, and alert people entering the warning polygon. The WEA are free to use.

Outdoor warning sirens are another way to know about tornado warnings. The loud, steady sirens can reach far, but they cannot be your sole source for the notification. Outdoor warning sirens are not used in every county, and the policy is different in each town. According to Klein, there is not a national standard for the use of outdoor warning sirens.

One popular vacation activity is camping. While enjoying the outdoors, having safe shelter may not be an option. During any severe weather event while camping, seek shelter inside a sturdy building. If a building is not available, assess the area and type of storm. If hail is a threat, protect your head and body. If high winds or lightning are a concern, avoid trees and wooded areas. Finally, if a tornado warning has been issued and you can’t shelter indoors, get as low on the ground as possible, and protect your head from flying debris.

Being near the Great Lakes, plenty of summer days are spent on the beach or boating. As with any severe storm, you should seek shelter inside a nearby building. Also, gather your belongings to avoid any additional flying debris. Top of mind should be staying alert to any changing weather while you are outside. The advantage is the field of vision is wide while at the beach.

No matter where your travels take you this summer, make sure you have the right weather tools and plan for the weather. Don’t forget the same severe weather threats you have at home are also possible while on vacation.