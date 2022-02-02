Tips to safely power your home with a portable generator during winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Power outages are common during severe weather events. Portable generators can be used to keep your family warm if your power goes out, but the devices can cause injuries and death if not used properly.
Battalion Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire said generators should always be used outside of the home.
Here are the other things to keep in mind:
- Use portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas away from all doors, windows and vents
- Do not use a generator in a wet area. This can cause shock or electrocution
- Connect appliances to the generator with heavy-duty extension cords
- Do not fuel your generator when it is running. Spilling gas on a hot engine can cause a fire
- Make sure you have carbon monoxide alarms in your home
"If you're going to be using a generator that requires fossil fuels other than just electric, you want to make sure it's completely outside of your house when you use it. That would include propane, gasoline, and diesel generators. You want to make sure that the exhaust is not coming into the house whatsoever, because if it is, there is a carbon monoxide issue," Martin said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:
- Headache
- Dizziness
- Deakness
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Chest pain
- Confusion
High levels of CO inhalation can cause death. Martin said if you start to feel symptoms while using a generator, get fresh air right away and seek medical attention.