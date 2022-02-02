Tips to safely power your home with a portable generator during winter storm

Every year, more than 150 people in the United States die from accidental non-fire-related CO poisoning associated with consumer products, including generators.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Power outages are common during severe weather events. Portable generators can be used to keep your family warm if your power goes out, but the devices can cause injuries and death if not used properly.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire said generators should always be used outside of the home.

Here are the other things to keep in mind:

Use portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas away from all doors, windows and vents

Do not use a generator in a wet area. This can cause shock or electrocution

Connect appliances to the generator with heavy-duty extension cords

Do not fuel your generator when it is running. Spilling gas on a hot engine can cause a fire

Make sure you have carbon monoxide alarms in your home

"If you're going to be using a generator that requires fossil fuels other than just electric, you want to make sure it's completely outside of your house when you use it. That would include propane, gasoline, and diesel generators. You want to make sure that the exhaust is not coming into the house whatsoever, because if it is, there is a carbon monoxide issue," Martin said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:

Headache

Dizziness

Deakness

Nausea

Vomiting

Chest pain

Confusion