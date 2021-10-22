Northeast Ohio residents still reeling from Thursday's storms

Homes and properties across the area were damaged by severe weather, including confirmed tornadoes, Thursday.

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — “The entire roof lifted off,” says Dave Sutula, co-owner of the Royal Docks Brewing Company.

The restaurant and bar is just one of the many Northeast Ohio properties that experienced severe damage from storms on Thursday.

“Inches it went up and came back down and there is some debris all over the floor," Sutula continued, telling 3News' Lydia Esparra that the garage door was also blown off during the storm.

All around Stark County there was damage. On Friday, the National Weather Service was out taking surveys of the land, confirming several "low grade" tornadoes hit Northeast Ohio.

Similar weather ravaged a home on the east side, leaving a Wickliffe woman without a place to stay.

In Canton, they say that they are grateful that it was just a low-grade storm and that people who were able to take shelter in the brewery's party room.

Royal Docks Brewing Company co-owner John Bikis says he is glad everyone is okay, but after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the damage just hurts.

“We are just trying to get back to normal and this happens," Bikis said.