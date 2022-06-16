LIVE UPDATES: Power outages in NW Ohio after severe storm sweeps through

Example video title will go here for this video

ToledoEdison has reported and fixed numerous power outages in the region. The storm's effects are still being felt as local power grids struggle to stay on.

ToledoEdison is still reporting and working to fix multiple large and small outages. Follow and report outages on their website .

As ToledoEdison moved to fix the dozens of locations and neighborhoods without power, the middle of the week saw the city's highest recorded temperature since 1994, leaving those without access to air conditioning or cooling centers stuck in the sweltering heat.

Power outages have swept through northwest Ohio and much of the rest of the state after a severe storm, which was classified as a derecho , moved through the region Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Though a bit cooler than Wednesday, temperatures are still reaching into the 90s, making it vital for those who are without power to find cool shelter.

At this point, other area counties have mostly been restored.

In Wood County, the number of outages is remaining steady at 105.

As of 2:45 p.m., just 19 customers were without power in Lucas County.

Eighteen of these 29 customers are in Swanton Township without power. This outage was caused by tree damage on the corner of Sherman-White and Fulton-Lucas roads by the Maumee State Forest. This outage is estimated to be restored by 6 p.m.

ToledoEdison has 207,721 customers in Lucas County, 29 of whom are affected.

The most significant outage in the company's service area is in Perrysburg. 100 customers nearby the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and East South Boundary Street are without power. This outage was caused by a vehicle accident and is estimated to be restored by noon today.

ToledoEdison services 39,984 in Wood County, 108 of whom are affected.

According to the OhioEdison website, the company services 2,114,949 customers in the state and as of 11 a.m. Thursday, 13,253 customers were impacted by the outages.

June 15 : Day 2 without power

Noon

Power is finally restored after about 19 hours for many Lambertville-area businesses.

The problems started after a crash knocked down a pole and power lines around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Restaurants in the area especially were hard by the outage, with some, like Forest View Lanes, losing thousands of dollars in food product as refrigerators stopped working.

4 p.m.

As of 4 p.m. -- shortly after Toledo unofficially recorded a record-tying high temperature of 96 degrees -- local power companies were reporting tens of thousands of customers were without electricity.

Consumers Energy, in Michigan, reported more than 100 outages affecting more than 17,000 customers.

FirstEnergy was reporting scattered outages, mostly in west and south Toledo, affecting more than 31,000 customers.

AEP, which services areas outside of Toledo, reported scattered outages as well, mainly in Putnam County, affecting several dozen customers. Statewide, AEP was reporting that more than 128,000 customers were affected by outages late Tuesday afternoon.

AEP Ohio customers who are currently without power will likely have to wait until Thursday or Friday to get their power back. The energy company said its system was impacted by severe storms Monday night, which knocked out some of its large transmission lines.

Along Dorr Street, starting after North Reynolds Road and heading eastward to Douglas Road, various businesses closed Wednesday because they didn't have any power.

Toledo Edison said there was a substation issue that was impacting about 6,000 customers. Crews were on site addressing the exact cause.

10 p.m.

Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) Chair Jennifer French said in a Wednesday evening that the agency would be "communicating with Ohio’s utilities to do an after-action review and determine what steps, if any, can be taken to avoid future occurrences" of significant power outages like the ones experienced throughout the state this week.

The Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel (OCC) is calling on PUCO to investigate AEP, the energy company serving a major portion of the state.