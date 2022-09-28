Watch Hurricane Ian make landfall live

Watch a livestream courtesy of Earthcam.com on WTOL 11's YouTube page a Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Port Charlotte, Florida.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Hurricane Ian intensified into a strong, category 4 storm early Wednesday as it neared landfall on Florida's west coast. Strengthening is expected until the hurricane makes landfall sometime Wednesday.

The major hurricane has prompted warnings from Bonita Beach to the Tampa Bay region.

As the storm approaches, watch live via a livestream from Earthcam.com. This camera is on Englewood Beach in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Early Wednesday morning the storm showed signs of strengthening over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. It had maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour as it moved to the north-northeast at around 10 miles per hour. It's centered about 60 miles southwest of Fort Myers.

The center of Ian is expected to move over central Florida on Wednesday night and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday.

It could make a second landfall later this week near the Georgia-South Carolina border as a tropical storm.