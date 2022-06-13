Severe weather reminds residents to prepare

Residents in quiet Grand Rapids made plans to get through severe weather Monday night as the storm approached.

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — During the calm before the storm in the quiet village of Grand Rapids Monday evening residents prepared for the coming severe weather

"Honestly everybody is from here. They know things could change on a dime," Taylor Tolles said.

Tolles, his two dogs,Titan and Chole, and his friend, Marie were all out enjoying ice cream at Rita's Dairy Barn. Tolles said there's no real need to do anything apart from prepare and wait it out. Having a plan if the weather changes to severe storms is better than not.

"It could be nothing. It could turn out to be a lot worse. It's always up in the air. You always have to keep that in mind," Tolles said.

Little Benjamin Jordan sat with his mother and sister enjoying ice cream as he thought about possible tornadoes and bad weather. His plan was simple.

"Go in the basement," Jordan said, "So you'll be safe there."

Tolles does not have a basement living in the apartment building where he lives, but he has an alternative.

"My bathroom is in on the first floor so the bathroom is always an option. Hallways and the doorway are always an option," Tolles said.

Young Levi Ramsey said you need to just try and get away.

"Get to shelter and try to stay away from the tornado, I guess," Ramesy said.

However, if village residents can't find a safe spot in their homes, there's one in the village. While there is no actual storm shelter building, there is a building that serves as a makeshift storm shelter that anyone can use.

Residents are welcome to stay in the basement at the Defying Gravity Dance Studio. The studio's owner, Sarah Radabaugh, said her doors are always open.

"You can come down here for the storm shelter if there's a tornado or high winds," Radabaugh said. "We will be open down here."

Radabaugh has been in Grand Rapids for nearly nine years. Her building has served as a safe haven and residents have only had to use her basement once. She said there was no massive panic. If anything, dance class carried on as usual.

"No, they just came and sat down. We had class, and I was, like, 'we're in the safest place that could be," Radabaugh said.

If Radabaugh is not at the building, she said a city official, for example the fire department or law enforcement, should have an extra key. The shelter, she said, will be open when needed.