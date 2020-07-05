PENSACOLA, Fla. — Wildfires raging in the Florida Panhandle have forced more than 1,100 people from their homes, according to The Weather Channel.

The Florida Forest Service (FFS) says the Five Mile Swamp fire has grown 10 times in size because of high winds and low humidity. The flames sparked on Monday in Santa Rosa County.

The fire started as a prescribed burn but quickly grew out of control, according to USA Today.

The FFS reports approximately 17 structures have been lost to the fire.

Firefighters are also battling another 575-acre fire in Walton county. Authorities said approximately 500 people were evacuated from that area as well. Multiple structures were lost in that fire.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office has begun escorting homeowners back into the area after the fire reached 70 percent containment.

Governor Ron Desantis said Thursday he was going to Santa Rosa County to be briefed by local officials on the fire.

As of Thursday night, FFS reports the 2,000-acre fire is 35 percent contained.

The crews plan to hold, control, and monitor existing fire containment lines and, when safe, work to improve those containment lines.

Recommended evacuations remain in effect for portions of the Garcon Point peninsula south of I-10. Shelters for those evacuating have been established.

Here is a map of evacuation routes for those in Santa Rosa County.

According to the Florida Forest Service, there was a total of 52 actives wildfires burning across the state. Forty-three of those fires are 100-percent contained.

